£6,000 saddle package top prize in NHS fundraiser

Riders are being given the chance to win a bespoke top-of-the-range saddle and other sought-after prizes while also supporting frontline NHS workers in their fight against Covid-19.

Saddle-maker Voltaire Design has launched an “online raffle” to raise money for NHS Charities Together in the UK and the Mater Foundation in Ireland.

Voltaire’s community of sponsored riders, trainers and venues has come together to offer training opportunities and equestrian experiences to support the cause. The list of prizes can be viewed in full on the competition website

Matt Tarrant, general manager of Voltaire Design in the UK and Ireland, said: “Voltaire Design has always been much more than just a saddle brand – with its world-class family of truly talented, dedicated and generous riders, trainers and partners, it is a community.

“We saw an opportunity to bring together the people that make that community as special as it is in the UK and Ireland to hopefully raise a significant sum for NHS Charities Together and The Mater Foundation and to do our bit to support the national efforts in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

“With such an exciting and unique array of prizes we hope the equestrian community will buy as many tickets as possible.”

In order to enter, a donation of £25 needs to be made via the link on the website.

Winners will be drawn at random. The top prizewinner will be given an “ultimate saddle package”, worth around £6,000 plus their choice of one other prize on the extensive list. The package includes a fully custom saddle from the elegance range plus accessories.

Other desirable loot includes lessons, experiences and merchandise fromworld number one eventer Oliver Townend, British Showjumping national champion Harriet Nuttall, Geoff Billington, Tina Cook and Graham and Tina Fletcher as well as their sons Will and Olli, who are currently the national under-21 and under-16 showjumping champions.

Voltaire is also working closely with some of its partner brands and events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Fairfax & Favor.

The competition launched on 16 May and will run until Sunday, 16 August, with a draw date to be announced. Prizes will be redeemable once the Covid-19 lockdown is over at the convenience of the contributors.

