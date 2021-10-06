4 things the horse world is talking about right now: Wednesday 6 October 2021





1. Burghley happening next year – with a new director

The new Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials director, Martyn Johnson, has said: “Definitely 2022 will happen, and I think Burghley’s future is good.” Which is music to all of our ears. The Burghley board announced yesterday (5 October) that Martyn would take over the reins of the CCI5* held by Liz Inman for 16 years until she stepped down in July. Involved in eventing organisation for over 10 years, Martyn is stepping down as director of Burgham Horse Trials, and as manager of Alnwick Ford Equestrian in Northumberland to concentrate exclusively on Burghley. “My first and most important priority is to make sure the 2022 event happens, but we’ll already be looking at what happens in 2023 and 2024.”

2. What Carl Hester thought of the National Dressage Champs

Carl Hester’s verdict on the show’s new home at Somerford Park? “While the show itself was a huge success for everyone I’ve spoken to, there were complaints about the lack of a live-stream for those who couldn’t attend,” said Carl. “British Dressage was aiming for bums on seats, but there will always be people who can’t get there in person, especially those with horses to do and no cover, and of course for health, work, or lack of transport reasons.” He continues: “I’m sure Emile Faurie must be delighted at being the new national champion, however the prize money for this level of competition was appalling.” Overall though, like so many, Carl loved the show, particularly watching Charlotte Dujardin developing his own and Coral Ingham’s eight-year-old Everdale son Imhotep. “He is sensational and we’re very excited about his prospects for future international championships,” says Carl. So are we.

3. Blagging it at Horse of the Year Show

Even if showing isn’t your core discipline, if you’re spectating at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this week you’ll want to know what you’re watching – and to sound like you know what you’re talking about. Watching over the International or Top Spec arena is also more fun if you can pick out a winner. Happily, H&H showing editor Alex Robinson, who is exhibiting at HOYS this week, has compiled the ultimate blagger’s guide.

4. Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger’s new equestrian clothing line

Yes, deeply fashionable Tommy Hilfiger is taking the horse world by storm. Following the successful launch of their first equestrian clothing line earlier this year, the equestrian arm of the American fashion brand has now unveiled its first autumn/winter collection. The range from Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian includes softshell breeches, hooded down jackets and gilets, as well as hoodies, sweaters and winter hats. The collection follows the preppy Tommy Hilfiger style and features their classic red, white and blue colour palette. The down jackets and gilets are filled with Re:Down, which is a 100% recycled down, and have a water-repellent outer material that is certified to the Global Recycled Standard.

