33-year-old gelding secures in-hand supreme at London International





The oldest pony to compete at this year’s London International Horse Show secured the overall 2022 SSADL supreme in-hand championship.

The ever-green 33-year-old gelding Charlie Brown, handled by his owner Emma Coates, sparkled his way around the famous arena to secure the hearts of judges Penny Clifford and Jackie Webb, despite being an impressive 18 years older than the required age of a senior contender.

Charlie has secured his spot in the history books as prior to his victory, the oldest animal to win in London was Laura Oughton-Auker’s late New Forest-thoroughbred cross Hot Fuss, who won the honour in 2019.

Reserve in the 2022 SSADL in-hand championship was Beth Hutchinson leading her own Tamiros (Tam).

The 22-year-old gelding, a former eventer, last trotted on London soil in 2019, finishing fifth overall. He booked his return ticket to this year’s final at Netherton Equestrian in September.

Tam evented until was he was 13 years old. A rotational fall ended his career and Beth began showing him in veteran classes as a 16-year-old, after he took a serious disliking to life as a field ornament.

“He then had two years off due to the pandemic and I brought him back out this year in spring to see if he was still up for the game; it’s safe to say he was as he’s won five championships this year, and now this,” said Beth, who works as a production operations manager for a pharmaceutical company.

Barnard Castle-based Beth’s journey to London was far from smooth sailing:

“It took us six and a half hours and we had to travel down in a hired lorry as mine blew up three times,” explained Beth, who was “running on steroids” after having her spine injected last week.

“I was in a car crash in March and an MRI scan revealed that I had a bulging disk. The aim was to get me sound enough to run around this big ring with Tam who has a new-found length of stride.”

Beth credits Tam’s increased movement and zest for life to regular water treadmill sessions which he commenced six weeks ago in the run up to London:

“He’s unrecognisable; he was pinging around the warm-up and I could barely hold onto him! The difference in him is unbelievable. When he’s done his treadmill sessions we go on the Theraplate together, too, as that helps my back.

“I didn’t get nervous ahead of the class; Tam owes me absolutely nothing and he just loves it in that ring.”

Third went to this year’s RIHS SSADL in-hand champion, Louise Swallow’s 20-year-old Monarch’s Retreat, handled by Jess Regan.

