



A former 3* event horse lead a strong field of senior horses and ponies at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), returning home with the PRP Rescue Services/SSADL in-hand championship after performing at Hickstead for the very first time.

Louise Swallow’s Welton Adonis VII 20-year-old Monarch’s Retreat (Sparkey) lapped up the atmosphere in the Roger Stack Arena, with his handler Jessica Regan in perfect step. The bay gelding’s zest for life was clear.

Louise has owned Sparkey since he was an eight-year-old. Louise enjoyed a successful eventing career with the former dressage horse, competing him up to 3* level.

“Sadly, as a 12-year-old he broke down with acute liver failure and nearly had to be put down,” said Jessica, who has been friends with Louise for many years. “He was so ill and the vet nearly gave up on him. At one point he was on 80 tables per day. My Mum, Carolyn Cox, would crush them up so he’d eat them. Between us we managed to nurse him back to health. ”

Louise’s daughter is now a keen event rider, so Sparkey, who has run at prestigious venues such as Burnham Market, among others, is the family horse:

“We’re about to start riding him in the ring, including in side-saddle classes,” said Louise. “I competed at the RIHS aged 16 and I haven’t been back since, so to come back with another horse and win is amazing. I can’t believe this is his first season in showing.”

Sparkey qualified for this year’s SSADL in-hand championship at Hertfordshire County, and he also won Royal Windsor in May.

He lives with Carolyn for the majority of the year and “holidays” with Louise.

“We pulled him out of a hunting yard in March and we had a discussion about possibly showing him a veteran,” said Louise. “We well and truly winged it. Our first show was Windsor and he won, to our astonishment.”

Jessica, who works as a project manager, said: “He’s so cheeky, but he’s very kind. He loves all the pampering involved with showing. I was working until 5pm the day before the class, so Louise and Mum got him all ready and I just rocked up and hopped onto the lorry.”

Reserve went to travel agent Alicia Houlihan leading her own 22-year-old Haflinger mare Tina, another duo making their RIHS debut. They qualified after standing section champions at Hambleton.

