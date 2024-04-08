A 30-year-old part-Clydesdale showjumper, Badminton entries update, and other things the horse world is talking about





A 30-year-old still “living his best life”

The story of Wilson, a 30-year-old Clydesdale/TB whose enthusiasm for jumping has made many question his age, has captured our readers’ attention. Owned by Jonathan Bagg for the past 25 years, the gelding was only registered with British Showjumping five years ago, but since then he has been loving the sport. “I’ve been pulled in twice [by judges] to check his age as they couldn’t believe what they were seeing,” he said. “They said they needed to check he was the right horse as he looked amazing.”

Badminton entries update

Following the withdrawal of three horses from the initial Mars Badminton Horse Trials entries, the horses who were on the wait list have all been accepted. Sheila Rowe’s Ellfield Voyager ridden by Alexander Whewall, Heidi Coy’s Halenza, and Commander VG, piloted by Lithuanian competitor Aistis Vitkauskas and owned by his rider and the Kloeve-Mogensens, will not be coming forward to compete. This means Chris Stone’s Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star winner Chilli Knight, ridden by Gemma Stevens, Neil Record’s DHI Babette K, ridden by Becky Heappey, and Jane Dear and Charlotte Opperman’s Away Cruising, ridden by Harry Meade, are all now accepted on to the entry list. This will give Harry the opportunity to become the first rider in recent years to ride three horses at the event following a change to the rules for 2024.

A medal winner bows out

Tributes have been paid to Salvino, the world and Olympic silver medal-winning ride of the USA’s Adrienne Lyle, who has been retired from sport aged 17. The Sandro Hit stallion, who suffered a “minor injury” in February 2023, will now “transition to a life of retirement”, including breeding. His owner Betsy Juliano said that although Salvino is “still quite fit and energetic”, the process leading up to the Paris Olympics “would not be in his best long-term interests”. Adrienne described the great horse as her “best friend, teammate, and partner anyone could ever have”.

