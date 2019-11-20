Judges for the 2020 Royal International Horse Show announced
The list of judges for next year’s Royal International Horse Show at the All England Jumping Course, Hickstead has been revealed by the organisers. Next year’s show will run from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 July.
The judges are as follows (correct as of November 2019):
Tuesday 21 July
Coloured Horses (ride) – Mr Nathan Arnold
Coloured Horses (conf) & Coloureds Supreme – Mrs Georgina Andrews
Coloured Ponies (show) – Mr Philip Cooper
Coloured Ponies (conf) & Coloureds Supreme – Mr Wynn Morris
Wednesday 22 July
Working Hunter Ponies (jumping) – Mr Anthony Evans
Working Hunter Ponies (conf) – Miss Z L Micallef
Show Hunter Ponies (show) – Mr Chris Hunnable
Show Hunter Ponies (conf) – Mrs Jo Jefferson
Pure Bred Arabs (ride and conf) – Miss Stephanie Turner
Hackneys – Mr Craig Purver
P(UK) Young Riders M&M Ridden classes (conf) – Miss Jayne Brace
P(UK) Young Riders M&M Ridden classes (perf) – Mrs Rosemary Young
Thursday 23 July
Ladies Hunter (ride) and Amateur Riding Horses (ride) – Mrs Anna Levy
Ladies Hunter (conf) and Amateur Riding Horses (conf) – Mr Simon Reynolds
Hunters – Lightweights (ride) – Miss Lesley-Anne Webb
Hunters – Middleweights (ride) – Ms Bumble Thomas
Hunters – Heavyweights (ride) – Mr Ian Smeeth
Hunters (conf) – Mr Michael Maryan
Shoeing Prize – TBC
BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (show) – Mrs Mary Rose Cole
BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (conf) – Mr Paul Brightwell
BSPS Heritage M & M LR and FR (show) – Miss Vanessa De Quincey
BSPS Heritage M & M LR and FR (conf) – Mrs Jill Godden
Friday 24 July
Amateur Hunter (ride and conf) – Mr Nick Collins
Amateur Hunter (ride and conf) – Mrs Jenny Banks
Working Hunter (ride) – Miss Michelle Underwood
Working Hunter (conf) – Mrs Victoria Cobham
Riding Horses (ride) – Miss Lesley-Anne Webb
Riding Horses (conf) – Miss Moggy Hennessy
M & M WHP (jumping) – Mrs Barbara McGrath
M & M WHP (conf) – Mr R Hunt
Saturday 25 July
Small Hunter (Ride) – Mrs L Daly
Small Hunter (Conf) – The Hon Mrs Hopper Cavendish
Hacks (ride) – Mr Ian Smeeth
Hacks (conf) – Mrs Vivienne Appell
Intermediate Show Riding Types (show) and Intermediate Show Hunter (conf) – Miss Vanessa De Quincey
Intermediate Show Riding Types (conf) and Intermediate Show Hunter (show) – Mr Chris Yates
Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR and FR (show) – Mrs Nicky Turner
Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR and FR (conf) – Mrs Emma Livesey
Miniatures – Mrs Vera Huddlestone
Part Bred Arabs (ride) – Miss Stephanie Turner
Part Bred Arabs (conf) – Mrs Jill Godden
Maxi Cobs (ride) – Miss Michelle Underwood
Maxi Cobs (conf) – Mr Michael Maryan
Sunday 26 July
Lead Rein, First Ridden and LR of SHT (show) – Mrs Julia Ryde-Rogers
Lead Rein, First Ridden and LR of SHT (conf) – Mrs Mary Rose Cole
Show Ponies (show) – Mrs Evelyn Tate
Show Ponies (conf) – Mrs Amanda Jones
Nursery Stakes (conf) and Intermediate W Hunter (jumping) – Mr Simon Somers
Nursery Stakes (jumping) and Intermediate W Hunter (conf) – Mrs Vivienne Appell
Pretty Polly Ponies – SP and Int (conf) SHP and M&M (show) – Mrs Nicky Turner
Pretty Polly Ponies – SP and Int (show) SHP and M&M (conf) – Mrs Emma Livesey
Cobs (ride) – Mrs Sarah Kate Coward
Cobs (conf) – Mr Stuart Ashton
Working Show Horses (ride) – Miss Jane Owen
Working Show Horses (conf) – Mr Tim Wiggett
Amateur Cobs (ride) – Miss Michaela Bowling
Amateur Cobs (conf) – Miss Susan Holliday
Amateur Hacks (ride) and Amateur Maxi Cob (ride) – Miss Jane Owen
Amateur Hacks (conf) and Amateur Maxi Cob (conf) – Mr Tim Wiggett
Trade Driving Classes – Mrs Clare Wigmore
Grooms Prize – TBC
Supreme Ridden Horse & Pony Championships – TBC
