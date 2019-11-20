Judges for the 2020 Royal International Horse Show announced

The list of judges for next year’s Royal International Horse Show at the All England Jumping Course, Hickstead has been revealed by the organisers. Next year’s show will run from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 July.

The judges are as follows (correct as of November 2019):

Tuesday 21 July

Coloured Horses (ride) – Mr Nathan Arnold

Coloured Horses (conf) & Coloureds Supreme – Mrs Georgina Andrews

Coloured Ponies (show) – Mr Philip Cooper

Coloured Ponies (conf) & Coloureds Supreme – Mr Wynn Morris

Wednesday 22 July

Working Hunter Ponies (jumping) – Mr Anthony Evans

Working Hunter Ponies (conf) – Miss Z L Micallef

Show Hunter Ponies (show) – Mr Chris Hunnable

Show Hunter Ponies (conf) – Mrs Jo Jefferson

Pure Bred Arabs (ride and conf) – Miss Stephanie Turner

Hackneys – Mr Craig Purver

P(UK) Young Riders M&M Ridden classes (conf) – Miss Jayne Brace

P(UK) Young Riders M&M Ridden classes (perf) – Mrs Rosemary Young

Thursday 23 July

Ladies Hunter (ride) and Amateur Riding Horses (ride) – Mrs Anna Levy

Ladies Hunter (conf) and Amateur Riding Horses (conf) – Mr Simon Reynolds

Hunters – Lightweights (ride) – Miss Lesley-Anne Webb

Hunters – Middleweights (ride) – Ms Bumble Thomas

Hunters – Heavyweights (ride) – Mr Ian Smeeth

Hunters (conf) – Mr Michael Maryan

Shoeing Prize – TBC

BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (show) – Mrs Mary Rose Cole

BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (conf) – Mr Paul Brightwell

BSPS Heritage M & M LR and FR (show) – Miss Vanessa De Quincey

BSPS Heritage M & M LR and FR (conf) – Mrs Jill Godden

Friday 24 July

Amateur Hunter (ride and conf) – Mr Nick Collins

Amateur Hunter (ride and conf) – Mrs Jenny Banks

Working Hunter (ride) – Miss Michelle Underwood

Working Hunter (conf) – Mrs Victoria Cobham

Riding Horses (ride) – Miss Lesley-Anne Webb

Riding Horses (conf) – Miss Moggy Hennessy

M & M WHP (jumping) – Mrs Barbara McGrath

M & M WHP (conf) – Mr R Hunt

Saturday 25 July

Small Hunter (Ride) – Mrs L Daly

Small Hunter (Conf) – The Hon Mrs Hopper Cavendish

Hacks (ride) – Mr Ian Smeeth

Hacks (conf) – Mrs Vivienne Appell

Intermediate Show Riding Types (show) and Intermediate Show Hunter (conf) – Miss Vanessa De Quincey

Intermediate Show Riding Types (conf) and Intermediate Show Hunter (show) – Mr Chris Yates

Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR and FR (show) – Mrs Nicky Turner

Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR and FR (conf) – Mrs Emma Livesey

Miniatures – Mrs Vera Huddlestone

Part Bred Arabs (ride) – Miss Stephanie Turner

Part Bred Arabs (conf) – Mrs Jill Godden

Maxi Cobs (ride) – Miss Michelle Underwood

Maxi Cobs (conf) – Mr Michael Maryan

Sunday 26 July

Lead Rein, First Ridden and LR of SHT (show) – Mrs Julia Ryde-Rogers

Lead Rein, First Ridden and LR of SHT (conf) – Mrs Mary Rose Cole

Show Ponies (show) – Mrs Evelyn Tate

Show Ponies (conf) – Mrs Amanda Jones

Nursery Stakes (conf) and Intermediate W Hunter (jumping) – Mr Simon Somers

Nursery Stakes (jumping) and Intermediate W Hunter (conf) – Mrs Vivienne Appell

Pretty Polly Ponies – SP and Int (conf) SHP and M&M (show) – Mrs Nicky Turner

Pretty Polly Ponies – SP and Int (show) SHP and M&M (conf) – Mrs Emma Livesey

Cobs (ride) – Mrs Sarah Kate Coward

Cobs (conf) – Mr Stuart Ashton

Working Show Horses (ride) – Miss Jane Owen

Working Show Horses (conf) – Mr Tim Wiggett

Amateur Cobs (ride) – Miss Michaela Bowling

Amateur Cobs (conf) – Miss Susan Holliday

Amateur Hacks (ride) and Amateur Maxi Cob (ride) – Miss Jane Owen

Amateur Hacks (conf) and Amateur Maxi Cob (conf) – Mr Tim Wiggett

Trade Driving Classes – Mrs Clare Wigmore

Grooms Prize – TBC

Supreme Ridden Horse & Pony Championships – TBC

