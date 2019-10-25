Possible shake-up for HOYS M&Ms as 2020 showing judges announced
The HOYS showing judges for 2020 have been announced by organisers Grandstand Media.
The championship show will take place from Wednesday 7 until Sunday 11 October 2020 and will once again be held at the NEC in Birmingham. The first qualifier will take place next spring.
The Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year judges will be released later this autumn while changes to the class format are discussed.
A list of qualifying shows/venues will be released in due course and tickets will go on sale in the new year.
HOYS showing judges 2020
Cob of the Year: Moggy Hennessey (C) & Kathleen Barley (R)
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Philippa Kirby & Emma Boardman
Hack of the Year: Anne Varley & Lucinda Haines
Harness Champion of the Year: Vanessa Neal & Allen King
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Jack Cochrane & Hannah Buchanan
Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Nigel Oliver & Katie Davis
Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Vivien Hampton & Adrienne Dale
Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: John Maynard & Jo Hales
Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Hannah Buchanan
M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Nigel Oliver
M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lorayne Ahmet & Anna Stevens
Maxi Cob of the Year: John Poole & Kathleen Barley
Mini Show Pony of the Year: Anne Leaver
Miniature Horse of the Year: John Maynard
Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC
Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Anne Leaver & Sarah Coulter
Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Annette Dixon & Jordan Cook
Riding Horse of the Year: TBC & John Poole
Shire Horse of the Year: Richard Green
Show Hunter of the Year: Mary Low & Louise Daly
Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Phillip Williams & Clare Frost
Small Show Hunter of the Year: Angus McDonald & Margaret Hopkins
Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC
Supreme In-Hand Championship: Charles Gordon-Watson & Rosemary Rennocks
Working Hunter of the Year: Angus McDonald & Margaret Hopkins
Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Sarah Coulter & Peter Molloy
British Ridden Heavy Horse: W E Massey & Jack Cochrane
Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Penny Clifford & Stephanie Smith