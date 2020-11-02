18-year-old mare leads lively trade at Fell pony breed society sale

An 18-year-old mare topped the annual Fell pony breed society sale held at J36 Rural Auction Centre in Cumbria with a price of 3700gns (£3,885).

A total of 29 catalogued lots went under the hammer and the number of potential buyers through the doors was limited to ensure social distancing rules abided by. The sale was streamed on social media, and telephone bids were also accepted.

Foals made up the majority of the trade with colts averaging £965 and fillies £1,296.

Sale topper was Libby Robinson’s upstanding Townend Oran. The 13.2hh black mare, by Lownthwaite Moonshadow out of Townend Saffron, attracted attention owing to her ridden background and successful competition record in national level TREC in France. Oran was bought by the Maplesden family and moves to Nairn in Inverness.

Top of the foal prices at 2,200gns was the striking grey colt foal Greenholme Olaf (Greenholme Diego x Greenholme White Rose) from the Potter family who joins Courtney Harvey and her team in Staffordshire.

Six-year-old Holling Brown Ale (Stennerskeugh Smoke x Holling Hazel) from Ann Hool was next in the price list selling for 2000gns to the Mallinson family. The bay licenced stallion has been successfully shown under saddle and has also hunted.

Also selling for 2000gns was Ray Alderson’s black yearling filly Meadowpark Michelle (Murthwaite Michelle x Greenholme Keepsake).

The consignment of filly foals from Bert Morland’s well-known Lunesdale prefix topped at 1900gns for the Lunesdale Union Jack-sired Lunesdale Briony II.

