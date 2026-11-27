Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), the national federation for equestrian sport in the country, has gone into liquidation putting around 40 jobs at risk and raising urgent questions for the industry.

A statement from the HSI board yesterday (26 November) said it “deeply regrets” that the examinership – a court-supervised rescue process for ailing companies – had failed.

The statement added that the organisation now faces liquidation “with profound consequences for its employees and the wider equestrian community”.

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“The board is acutely aware of the uncertainty and distress this outcome has created for our staff, who have continued to demonstrate exceptional professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout an extraordinarily difficult period,” read the statement.

“Despite the efforts of the board and the examiner to secure a sustainable future for Horse Sport Ireland, the necessary certainty around funding and governance could not be achieved in time. The board remains firmly of the view that, had this clarity been provided, a viable solution could have been secured.”

“The board remains firmly of the view that, had this clarity been provided, a viable solution could have been secured” Horse Sport Ireland board

The statement added that the board “wishes to express its sincere gratitude to every member of staff for their service and dedication, and deeply regrets that their commitment has not been rewarded with the certainty and future they deserved”.

As well as the jobs that are at risk, the situation raises concerns. Alongside its sport arm, HSI also maintained numerous studbooks, and was a passport-issuing organisation and the umbrella body for the sector with 28 affiliates, such as Eventing Ireland.

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Eventing Ireland, Dressage Ireland, Showjumping Ireland and Para Equestrian Ireland have formed the Irish Equestrian Sports Alliance, which is now seeking recognition as the new national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland.

Sport Ireland is working with the FEI and the Irish Government’s departure of culture, communications and sport, plus equestrian sport stakeholders.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation, which is without precedent. Given the complexity involved, it will take time to consider in full all relevant facts and implications,” said a Sport Ireland spokesperson.

“Our immediate focus is on minimising disruption to sporting activity and ensuring a clear credible pathway forward for equestrian sport.”

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation, which is without precedent” Sport Ireland

A post on HSI’s studbooks and registrations Facebook page said that following the High Court ruling, the team is “forced to stop all activities immediately”.

“The team remained professional and tried to finalise as many applications as possible until the liquidation was confirmed,” said that statement.

“Unfortunately, we do not know at this time what is going to happen to pending applications. Any passports and marking charts that were still with us are being kept safely in the office. However, the office is now closed, and we can no longer access it.

“Thank you once again to our amazing registration team and to all the Horse Sport Ireland employees who remained dedicated until the last minute.”

Horse Sport Ireland staff plead with minister

HSI staff protested outside the office for Martin Heydon TD, Ireland’s minister for agriculture, food and the marine, on Wednesday (25 November), urging him to intervene.

“Staff understand, more than most, the severe implications beyond our jobs, affecting breeders, producers, athletes and owners. The industry will essentially grind to a halt for months as a result,” said a HSI post on social media at the time.

Mr Heydon said yesterday he is “very disappointed” that HSI will enter liquidation.

“My first thoughts are with the employees of Horse Sport Ireland, and I want to acknowledge the professionalism, dedication and commitment demonstrated by the staff at all times. Their contribution to the organisation and to the wider equine sector deserves real recognition,” he said, also paying tribute to the HSI board.

He added that he was “acutely aware” that HSI faced “substantial financial challenges”.

“The decision to seek protection of the court and enter examinership was taken by the HSI board on [the basis] of independent legal and financial advice. Throughout the examinership process, I and my officials, working with officials in both the department of culture, communications and sport and Sport Ireland, have been determined to leave no stone unturned in exploring every possible avenue to secure a sustainable future for HSI,” said Mr Heydon.

“My department has engaged intensively and constructively with the examiner throughout the entire process. However, my department yesterday set out for the examiner a number of remaining concerns with his proposals for a scheme of arrangement, including concerns related to procurement and state aid rules.

“I regret that, despite these extensive efforts, the examiner has now concluded that he cannot deliver a viable scheme of arrangements that would safeguard the company’s future.”

He added: “While I very much regret this outcome, my immediate focus must now turn to ensuring that disruption to important services is minimised. To this effect my department has in recent months been developing contingency plans for both national breeding services and the delivery of equine passports.

“I have now asked my department both to engage directly with the liquidator and to work closely with the department of culture, communications and sport, Sport Ireland and the wider equine sector to put in place the necessary arrangements to minimise any disruption to the industry.

“I want to reassure breeders, horse owners, equestrian organisations and all those who depend on these services that I recognise both their importance and that of the sport horse sector and the role it plays, especially in rural areas.”

He added that he will “work with all stakeholders to ensure that services continue to be delivered with minimal disruption and that a sustainable long-term solution is implemented for the benefit of the Irish sport horse sector”.

Peter Burke TD, minister for culture, communications and sport, echoed Mr Heydon’s disappointment and added that his first thoughts are with the staff and their families affected.

“From a sporting perspective, my department’s priority has been the continuation of the equestrian sporting services,” he said.

“This priority is shared by Sport Ireland, which highlighted the importance of these services to the examiner. It is important that we secure a strong and ambitious future for the sector working with all stakeholders, and I have asked Sport Ireland to immediately engage with the equestrian sporting sector and the international federation on those aspects.”

H&H has contacted the FEI for comment on what this means for Irish competitors, horses and registrations.