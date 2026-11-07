High hopes that time, cost and red tape governing horse transport will be slashed by new EU deal

A new agreement concerning the movements of food and animals is set to be formally signed at a summit on 20 November

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HORSES LOADING INTO LORRY
(Image credit: Future)

Hopes are high that the costs, delays and red tape involved in transporting horses between the UK and EU could soon be slashed.

When Britain left the EU, travelling horses overseas came with a whole new raft of extra paperwork and expense. A new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, which concerns movements of food and animals, is set to be formally signed at a summit on 20 November.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.