Equestrian industry hit in the pocket as cost of diesel hits record high

The high cost of diesel will be felt not only by those transporting horses, but by many of those living and working in other areas of the equestrian industry too

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Image shows a white and beige horse box, two horses wearing matching red rugs, and a person in a red gilet. The chestnut horse is being leaded into the horsebox, while the person holds the bay horse.
Library image.
(Image credit: Future)

The cost of filling up a horsebox or towing vehicle will leave a record-sized dint in riders’ pockets as the price of diesel hits new heights.

The RAC head of policy Simon Williams said this week (28 September) that the average price of a litre of diesel “has now reached the highest level in UK history at 199.18p”.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.