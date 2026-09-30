Equestrian industry hit in the pocket as cost of diesel hits record high

The cost of filling up a horsebox or towing vehicle will leave a record-sized dint in riders’ pockets as the price of diesel hits new heights.

The RAC head of policy Simon Williams said this week (28 September) that the average price of a litre of diesel “has now reached the highest level in UK history at 199.18p”.

The RAC calculated that the average cost per litre of diesel in 2025 was 142.88p, which meant that topping up with 50 litres of fuel would have cost, on average, £71.44. To put the same amount in today will set equestrians back just shy of £100 (£99.59) – an increase of nearly £30.

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When fuel prices increase, it means prices of other goods and services may also rise as they cost more to produce and deliver. The effect of the US/Iran war, which started in February, is one of the main reasons why fuel prices are so high.

Mr Williams said the record high is a “financial blow to households and businesses that use their vehicles regularly”.

“By eclipsing the previous highest price of 199.09p seen in June 2022, the diesel price has entered new uncharted territory. This spells pain not only at the pumps for drivers, but for everyone who buys goods or services that rely on diesel lorries and vans; undoubtedly these increased costs will be passed on to consumers,” he said, adding that petrol prices are also continuing to rise.

"These extraordinarily high prices are another reminder of just how exposed the UK is to events occurring far away from its shores. Only a sustained lower oil price – over several weeks, not days – will lead to cheaper prices at the pumps. Suggestions of a renewed deal to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and get oil supplies moving freely again had offered a slight glimmer of hope for drivers.

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"The UK might have limited leverage when it comes to ending the US/Iran war and ultimately bringing oil prices down, but the Government could take steps to ease the burden on drivers by lowering fuel duty further or reducing VAT.

“As things stand, another 5p a litre will be loaded on to pump prices by the spring if the current fuel duty cut is fully reversed as planned.”