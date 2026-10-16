Why did British horse sport fans have to pay to watch the World Championships in Aachen?

The FEI and ClipMyHorse.TV have explained why the action was covered as it was, and their ambition to promote horse sport as much as possible

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A view of the Aachen main arena
(Image credit: Alamy)

The FEI and ClipMyHorse.TV have spoken up to explain their ambition to market horse sport to as many fans as possible – and the barriers to achieving it.

For the UK audience, the action from the World Championships in Aachen this year (11–23 August) was shown solely on ClipMyHorse, a paid-for subscription-only service.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.