Costs, paperwork and border delays involved in transporting horses are set to be slashed as part of a new UK-EU agreement signed at a summit today (20 November).

A new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will allow “the vast majority of movements of animals, animal products, plants and plant products [...] to take place without the certificates or controls that are currently required”. The aim is for this to take hold from 1 March 2028.

At the moment, horses require export health certificates for every journey, costing up to £200 a time, and H&H has reported extensively on delays faced by equestrians at borders.

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More details and clarifications are expected, but the “explainer” on the Government website states that the agreement “will make it easier and cheaper to move many products between the UK and the EU” and will “make it easier and less costly to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland”. It also spells out that the requirement for export health certificates for goods will be removed.

The UK’s ban on live export of horses for slaughter remains in place.

British Horse Council chairman Jim Eyre said: “We’re very pleased that the agreement to have a common sanitary and phytosanitary area with the EU means that horse movements between Great Britain, the [Channel Islands] and the EU will be carried out without the certificates and controls that are the case at the moment.

“Breeders and competitors moving horses to and from the EU, as well as people who run equestrian businesses, will benefit from reduced costs and delays”.

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He added: “There are a good many details still to emerge, but we are broadly optimistic that we will get the outcomes we have been campaigning for.”

Jessica Stark, director of communications and public affairs at World Horse Welfare, told H&H the charity is “encouraged by the new agreement for a number of reasons”.

“When implemented, journeys between Britain and Europe should be quicker and more comfortable. The delays at Calais which created real concerns for horse welfare will be eliminated completely, and once again people will be able to transport horses during the cooler night hours in summer,” she said.

The Calais border control post could take freight 24/7, but the live animal inspections were only available during daytime working hours and appointments had to be pre-booked.

Ms Stark added: “If the proposed alignment of UK and EU legislation around animal health includes equine traceability, this is good news, as the locations of equines will need to be registered and recorded. This would be a welcome opportunity to update our equine ID legislation.

“We are pleased the ban on live export of horses from Britain for slaughter remains in place as part of a specially negotiated carve-out in the new relationship. Now the agreement is complete, we will be pressing Government to introduce the promised legislation to enforce this ban for horses, as they promised to do before the negotiations on the SPS commenced.”

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson told H&H: “Having engaged with Defra throughout this process, we will now study the agreement to understand what, if any implications there are for the sport."

H&H reported on a statement from member of the European Parliament and former jockey Nina Carberry, which said the agreement was “expected to remove existing export health certificates [...] and reduce checks at designated border control posts”.

“For trainers, breeders and sales companies moving back and forth between Ireland and the UK, these additional costs and delays have been a real frustration since Brexit,” said Ms Carberry at the time.

Article Sources Read the key documents from the UK-EU summit on the Government website https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukeu-summit-2026-key-documents

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