New international eventing whip rules for 2027, plus what British Eventing is doing

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Unidentifiable close up image of a rider holding a whip
Library image for illustration purposes only. Read the relevant rule book for full details.
(Image credit: Nico Morgan)

New whip rules for international eventing will come into effect next year.

Only padded whips that meet specific dimensions will be permitted in the jumping phases at FEI eventing competitions from 1 January 2027.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.