All owners will be required to record where their horses live as part of the new UK-EU agreement signed on Friday (20 November).

H&H reported last week on what the deal is expected to mean for those transporting horses overseas. Defra has now shared more details that will apply to every horse owner on at least some level – regardless of whether a horse is a seasoned traveller or never leaves home.

Places where horses are kept, including private residences, or gather – for example, shows and events – will need to be registered. Some will need to be approved, depending on activities.

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The reasoning relates to traceability and managing disease risk, by creating a “more consistent framework” between Britain and the EU.

There will be additional requirements for places and horses designated as “high health status” – sport horses competing under FEI rules and racehorses. The aim is to ease their travel between Britain and the EU.

Equine ID is also set for an overhaul, including phasing in new microchip standards and extended format “passports”.

Owners will need to record details of where their horses are normally kept on the Central Equine Database, and update this if they are going to be away for more than 30 days.

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“Detailed guidance will confirm when the reporting period starts, how to update the record and a deadline for doing so, and how the requirement will apply when responsibility is shared. Existing equine establishment operators will also need to register their establishment on a new system,” states the Defra guidance.

“Some changes in ownership and identification will need to be reported more quickly, with greater use of digital services and appropriate support for people who cannot readily access or use digital services.”

Owners do not need to do anything yet; the new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will come into effect on 1 March 2028 and more information is expected before then.

The Defra update states that further guidance “will be provided by summer 2027” and adds: “Until new legislation and guidance take effect, continue to follow current requirements and certification instructions.”

But Defra has given some advice as to what owners and venues can start doing now to prepare for the changes. These include checking owner details, equine descriptions, microchip numbers and passport information match, correct missing or inconsistent records, and checking existing premises registration and licence status where applicable.

*Opinion* Why does this matter?

H&H has been reporting on the need for a better equine ID system to ensure horses are fully traceable for years. The 2013 horsemeat scandal is arguably the most high profile, but it goes far beyond the topic of food safety.

This year’s equine flu outbreaks brought into focus how disjointed the knowledge is as to where horses are living in Britain, and who they have mixed with. Although flu is not a notifiable disease, it is serious, and the threat of exotic equine diseases emerging in the UK is increasing.

There is also the matter of accountability. H&H has covered countless cases of vulnerable horses suffering because they fall through the gaps and no owner can be traced. These show why traceability, or rather a lack of it, is not some abstract concept, but has real consequences for animals’ lives.

As ever, for this to work, there has to be effective enforcement or it risks becoming a situation where diligent owners comply, the rest do not bother, and it is the horses who will suffer.

Article Sources Read the Defra guidance in full: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/equine-sector-preparing-for-changes and other key documents from the UK-EU summit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukeu-summit-2026-key-documents

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