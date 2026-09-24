Climate change increases risk of ‘devastating’ exotic equine disease in the UK

Veterinary disease experts considered the effect of changing climate and weather on the risk to the UK equine herd

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An African horse sickness control zone sign, in Africa
(Image credit: Alamy)

The threat of exotic equine diseases emerging in the UK is increasing owing to climate change – but there are measures that can be taken.

During a session at the 2026 British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) congress titled “Changing climate, changing diseases?” experts considered conditions including West Nile virus (WNV) and African horse sickness (AHS), both of which are notifiable, so must be reported to the Government if diagnosed in this country.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.