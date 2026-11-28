“Never give up” is the message to the equestrian community, from a woman who lost her partner six years ago, and is determined to help others.

Aimee Carson set up the Equestrian Mental Health initiative to try to raise awareness and reduce stigma, after her son’s father John Chew, who had long struggled with his mental health, took his own life in 2020.

“I noticed that in the equestrian world, there’s still a stigma,” she said. “I wanted to set something up that offers support, and to remind people to never give up.

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“That’s the message we’re trying to get out: never give up, and it’s okay to talk about it, and speak openly. Since setting it up, it’s unbelievable the number of people who have reached out and said ‘Hi, I struggle, and I’m so thankful you set this up.’”

Aimee clarified that she and her team are not professional counsellors but they are there to speak to anyone who wants to call. She has also launched a range of clothing, all of which has the message ‘Never give up’ on it somewhere. She refers people to services such as mental health charity Riders Minds, and money from the clothing line will be donated to mental health charities.

“It’s a gentle reminder for people just to to say ‘You’ve got this, and no matter what you’re going through, don’t give up’.

“I’ve been part of the equestrian world because my daughter rides, and I’ve seen how many people struggle. Not just riders; grooms, farriers, vets, people who run yards. So many people have mental health struggles.”

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Aimee said hundreds of people have been in touch, via social media, with issues from work-related stress to human or equine injury or the ups and downs of the sport.

“The overall aim is to reach as many people as possible, and get people to talk openly and reduce the stigma around mental health,” she said.

“The main goal is to encourage people to speak, as that’s the starting point.”

Aimee added that she knows first-hand the impact, on herself and her son, that losing someone in this way has.

“It’s absolutely horrendous,” she said. “People struggle for years, and there’s not a lot of help out there, and unfortunately get to that point, which is so sad. But it’s trying to put that support in, and if people can speak early on, it massively impacts their recovery.

“I think people sharing their stories is really powerful, as people realise others have the same struggles, and conversations start things. A lot of people ask how someone is and they say ‘fine’, but actually: how are you?

“Sitting down and giving people time to offload and talk is so important.”

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