‘If we don’t do it, who will?’: riders set up group to improve equestrian access

The East Sussex & Kent Equestrian Access Group comprises four riders who are trying to improve access for themselves and others

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A group of riders from the East Sussex &amp; Kent Equestrian Access Group with vets and two horses
(Image credit: RW Equine)

A rider inspired to set up a group aimed at improving equestrian access in the southeast said it is a deeply personal mission – and added: “If we don’t do it, who will?”

Gemma Little launched the East Sussex & Kent Equestrian Access Group with Hazel Tonge, Linda Westcombe and Sarah-Jayne Carey in April. The group’s early achievements include acting as a voice for equestrians to Forestry England, installation of mounting blocks and work with local authorities.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.