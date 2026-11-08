‘If we don’t do it, who will?’: riders set up group to improve equestrian access

A rider inspired to set up a group aimed at improving equestrian access in the southeast said it is a deeply personal mission – and added: “If we don’t do it, who will?”

Gemma Little launched the East Sussex & Kent Equestrian Access Group with Hazel Tonge, Linda Westcombe and Sarah-Jayne Carey in April. The group’s early achievements include acting as a voice for equestrians to Forestry England, installation of mounting blocks and work with local authorities.

Gemma told H&H the idea came after she was invited by another rider to an online meeting about access late last year and thought she had been asked in error.

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“Teams meetings are not my bag at all, I had no interest in it whatsoever,” she said.

“Then I thought about it, and actually, I used to be in West Sussex and used to have incredible off-road hacking, straight on to the Downs.

“But ever since I moved here [East Sussex] 20 years ago, I have moaned constantly about the lack of riding. I thought ‘Actually, no. Come on, Gem, let’s not be lazy, let’s just go into the meeting and see if I can learn something or help a bit or just see what it’s about.’ So I did.

“I went into the meeting and I found it so informative. I realised how many equestrians were like me, and just keep quiet and feel they’ve got no support. Then nothing will be done. I thought ‘Now’s the time I can actually do something’.”

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Gemma posted on social media and got in contact with Hazel, who lost her horse Prima in a road accident. The pair and Hazel’s friends Linda and Sarah-Jayne teamed up.

“We decided ‘Do you know what? We’re going to start an access group, affiliate with the [British Horse Society] BHS and try to make a difference. And we did.”

East Sussex & Kent Equestrian Access Group: from strength to strength

The group officially started in April and has “gone from strength to strength”. One major effort has been working with Forestry England; H&H reported that the body announced that riders would have free access to its woodlands, then introduced parking charges.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with Forestry England,” Gemma said, adding that the parking permits cover all Forestry England sites and funds upkeep of the parking areas.

“We are kind of the voice between equestrians and them so any problems; and they will be revising the permits in April and my contact has asked us to get feedback. They are trying to work with us to try to find the perfect partnership.”

Gemma said the work has been very intense and time-consuming, including meetings with stakeholders such as highways authorities.

“I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter, and we live in a village that has no off-road riding,” she said. “We ride on the roads very early on a Sunday morning, if at all. I’d just like to maintain, and keep or try to improve off-road riding and links – where we are, we’ve got bridleways that lead on to main roads and just stop.

“What’s the point of that? We need some way of linking bridleways together without roads in between. We’ve got campaigns; ‘Behind the hedge’, where we’re asking farmers to keep a strip of land just inside the hedge for riders, and better signage on roads and education for drivers, for people who can’t avoid roads.

“Somebody’s got to do it, especially with all the building work going on, and if we don’t do it, who will?”

Mounting blocks

Gemma said the biggest wins include the work with Forestry England on parking, and installing mounting blocks in woodlands. Other work includes looking at footpaths that could be reclassified as bridleways, although this is a longer-term project, and working with police on close pass operations.

Independent vet RW Equine, which covers East Sussex and Kent, has come on board as the group’s main sponsor.

“Obviously the affiliation takes money, we’ve got a bank account, which costs money, a website that costs money, so to have their sponsorship means we can go on for another 12 months,” Gemma said. “I’ve funded everything so far myself, and donated it. But I can’t afford to keep it on so to have sponsorship is vital. We’re absolutely chuffed to bits with RW Equine and so grateful.”

More information, on getting involved or supporting the group, is available on its website and Facebook group.

Reuben and Sarah Whittaker, the husband and wife who run RW Equine, said: “As a proudly independent, local equine veterinary practice, RW Equine Vet is delighted to support the East Sussex & Kent Equestrian Access Group in its mission to protect and improve safe off-road riding routes.

“We understand just how important safe, accessible hacking is to horse owners, and we're pleased to support a group working to safeguard these opportunities for future generations.”

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