Rescued horses helped this lady through severe anxiety – now she's helping others

The young woman has returned to the equine charity that helped her, to research how horses can help humans.

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows a woman in a green jacket holding a chestnut pony
Eva Novi, pictured at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
(Image credit: Mare & Foal Sanctuary)

A young woman who suffered with such severe anxiety that she struggled to leave her house has returned to the equine charity that helped her to research how horses can help humans.

Eva Novi, a masters student at the University of Stirling, has been working with the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s equine assisted services team. Eva and the team used photography to capture how young people feel before, during and after their therapeutic sessions with rescued horses and ponies. Her dissertation on the project received a distinction.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.