Harry Meade heads new riders’ club to ‘help shape the future of eventing’

The aim is to give riders a “clear voice of the rules, governance and development” of the sport

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Harry Meade jumping a Mars branded fence on Cavalier Crystal in the main arena at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Five-star rider Harry Meade and other top names are heading a new organisation that aims to “bring together international riders to help shape the future of eventing”.

The International Event Riders’ Club (IERC), an independent not-for-profit association, launched this month to give riders a “clear voice of the rules, governance and development” of the sport. The club is free to join and open to any FEI-registered rider competing in international eventing.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.