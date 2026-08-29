Steps taken to unite jousting’s voice and make it a recognised sport

A new association has been set up to promote and organise jousting in the UK and internationally

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Two armoured knights jousting
(Image credit: Ian Schofield/Chivalric Media)

Steps are being taken to give the sport of jousting a “united voice”, run modern tournaments, raise the sport’s profile and engage new fans and participants.

International jouster Emma Pearn and her team-mate Mike Collin have set up Full Tilt, and are running their first tournament on 12–13 September. This includes a category for new jousters; equestrians who are not from a historical or re-enactment background.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.