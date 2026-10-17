Try these zigzag poles for treble benefits: honing steering, straightness and accuracy

This this polework exercise to help you coordinate balance, rhythm and steering as practice for jumping

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Advice
Rider on grey horse in arena with pole in the foreground
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

This simple zigzag polework exercise is designed to help you coordinate balance, accuracy and steering in canter, as practice for jumping.

With one layout of five poles, on the ground, you can ride several different lines, each one demanding a different set of skills.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.