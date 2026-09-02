This valuable three-fence jumping exercise is deceptively simple, because you can create a huge variety of lines that test straightness, adjustability, balance and communication between horse and rider.

Each line or pattern asks a different question and challenges your partnership to react accordingly.

Aims

Test and improve the canter quality

Establish rhythm and balance

Work on adjustability

Practise flying changes

The setup

All you need is three fences, which you can set at whatever height is a appropriate.

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Place them along the centre line, one at A, one at X and one at C, perpendicular to the ends of the arena. Whether you’re in a 20x40m or larger arena, this is a flexible set-up.

This is an exercise that H&H news editor Eleanor Jones loves to use even in a small arena, to practise a range of lines without needing to get on and off to change the fences.

At its simplest, this exercise works well with simple cavaletti, or you can use larger uprights with wings so that you can raise them or even build oxers for more variety.

The possibilities are endless. You can jump single fences, or connect them via S-shapes and figure of eights, approach off tight circles and large, or on angles.

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How to ride this exercise

In canter, start by simply jumping the single fences at each end of the arena and then link up the fences according to what you want to work on.

You could try: straight lines curving lines figure of eights with change of leg small circles large circles angled approaches

Curving lines help improve balance, suppleness and control of the shoulders.

Straight approaches develop accuracy, straightness and the quality of the canter.

Figure-of-eights are ideal for practising flying changes and maintaining rhythm through the change of bend.

Alternating between direct, angled and curved approaches encourages your horse to stay rideable, adjustable and prevents him anticipating.

Jumping many small fences in multiple directions and via different approaches helps build confidence.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Rhythm is everything

Don’t sacrifice rhythm for the sake of pulling off a particular line or pattern. If the canter loses balance or quality, simplify the pattern and re-establish the canter before continuing.

2. Too long or too deep

If you’re consistently arriving at the wrong take-off point, it probably goes back to your canter quality, which is key in this exercise.

A balanced, active canter will typically produce a better distance than last-second adjustments. Improve the canter quality overall, thinking “engagement, balance, rhythm” and resist the temptation to chase the stride.

3. Rushing

This exercise is great for horses who rush or anticipate because of the constant changes of direction. Don’t repeat sequences; instead mix up the patterns by repeating or skipping a fence, or holding counter canter. This will encourage your horse to wait for your instructions and improves rideability.

4. Level up

Include an oxer or two among your three fences, to add a spread element and give even greater variety to the challenge.

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