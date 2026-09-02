Build three simple fences for multiple lines to hone your horse’s rhythm, canter quality and flying changes

You can practise dozens of different approaches and landings, useful for all levels of horse and rider

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Rider cantering bay horse in arena
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

This valuable three-fence jumping exercise is deceptively simple, because you can create a huge variety of lines that test straightness, adjustability, balance and communication between horse and rider.

Each line or pattern asks a different question and challenges your partnership to react accordingly.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.