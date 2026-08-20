Try this five-fence exercise, which you can ride in 60 different ways, to practise landing on the correct lead

The butterfly jumping exercise offers multiple variations of bending and straight lines, with the focus on landing on the correct lead and maintaining the canter quality on a curve

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Woman jumping horse over small fence made of two planks with a half cross pole to encourage landing on correct lead leg
Adding half a cross-pole to your fence can help your horse land on the correct lead
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The butterfly jumping exercise was first developed by showjumper Luciana Diniz. It uses more fences that we usually set up for a daily training exercise, but it’s worth it as if offers some 60 different lines. You can leave it up for the week and revisit.

The focus is on riding through the turn and concentrating on landing on the correct lead. At the same time, you’ll be building your canter rhythm as you jump from fence to fence.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.