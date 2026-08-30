Hone your eye for a stride with this jumping exercise on a related distance

This related distance is commonly found on showjumping tracks, so make sure you nail that adjustability at home

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Rider jumping cross pole towards camera
(Image credit: Lucy Merrell)

Course-designers love to build a related distance where horses and riders have to make decisions. A typical example is two fences that can be jumped on a forward five strides, or a collected six.

The key is canter adjustability. As a rider, you need to be able to choose what sort of canter you have on the approach to the fence, which gives you options.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.