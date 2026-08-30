Hone your eye for a stride with this jumping exercise on a related distance

Course-designers love to build a related distance where horses and riders have to make decisions. A typical example is two fences that can be jumped on a forward five strides, or a collected six.

The key is canter adjustability. As a rider, you need to be able to choose what sort of canter you have on the approach to the fence, which gives you options.

It also enables you to react quickly. If your horse makes a big jump into the first, that will impact how many strides you take to the second, and the reverse.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

This jumping exercise also helps you see a stride, as you judge your stride length on the approach to each fence.

And remember, it’s not about kicking or pulling the reins – or even going slowly or fast. Maintaining a quality canter will give your horse the best possible chance of clearing the fence well.

Aims

Adjustability

Impulsion

Engagement

Hone your eye for a stride

The setup

Build two fences on a straight line, at about 22.5m apart. This might vary a little according to the terrain and also whether you’re inside or outside, but the aim is for six balanced, collected strides to cover the distance.

The fences should be at a comfortable height to start with – you can even use poles on the ground or cavaletti. They can be raised as appropriate during the exercise.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

How to ride this exercise

Establish a good rhythm in a nice, balanced, collected canter and approach the line. Aim to fit six strides in between the two fences.

For the six strides, think balance with impulsion, maintaining enough leg so the horse doesn’t lose oomph.

Repeat until the six strides are reliable and comfortable.

Then ride the same line with a more forward, open canter. You want your horse to lengthen his stride without losing balance, so don’t chase.

Once both stride patterns are established, deliberately alternate. This helps you to decide on and produce the required canter, and also helps you both learn that you can negotiate the same space with different striding.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Long and flat on five

This means you’re increasing the speed rather than the stride length. Ride positively, thinking “elevation”, maintaining the impulsion while opening up the stride. Don’t throw your body forward but follow with your hands.

2. Losing impulsion on six

You’re making the canter too slow, rather than more compact. You still need plenty of activity and energy in the hindleg to jump the fence. Use your seat and core to contain your horse while encouraging impulsion, and keep your leg on.

3. Level up

Make the second fence an oxer. This allows you to see whether your horse can maintain the same adjustable canter when the jumping efforts become more demanding. On five strides, resist the temptation to open up the canter too much to make the spread, while on six strides, you’ll need to ensure the canter is super active and energetic to clear the oxer off a shorter stride.

If you make the first fence an oxer, this will affect the five- / six-stride distance as the spread eats into space between fences. You may need to push the second fence out a little if it is too tight, but it can be good practice for jumping off a deeper spot.

Want more ideas? Check out our full daily training inspiration library