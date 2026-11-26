Teach your jumper to wait with this simple three-fence exercise on a curve
Adjustability, bend and balance are the priorities in this jumping exercise that should help your horse not to anticipate
This jumping exercise uses three small fences on an arc of a circle: a cavaletti, small oxer to cavaletti.
It encourages rhythm, balance, adjustability and encouraging the horse to wait without relying on the rider’s hand.
This training exercise is particularly useful for horses that anticipate fences, rush through related distances or tend to become strong and fall onto their forehand when jumping. Jumping on a curve encourages the horse to remain balanced, engage its hindquarters and listen to the rider.
Aims
- prevent anticipating and rushing
- keep your horse off the forehand
- develop balance and engagement
The setup
You will need: two cavaletti and at least two sets of wings and poles to make a small oxer.
Setup: arrange the three fences on an arc of a circle with the oxer in the middle. Place a cavaletti, then 9m to the oxer, and 9m to the next cavaletti. It should be two short strides in, two out.
You need to be able to ride around the outside of all of the fences.
The oxer doesn’t need to be big or wide, even for experienced horses. This exercise is about encouraging the horse to wait, rather than testing scope.
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How to ride the exercise
1. First pop over one cavaletti (pink line on diagram) and bypass the oxer on the outside.
2. Continue round the circle and ride around the outside of the first cavaletti and oxer, and pop over the second cavaletti (pink line in reverse). This sets your horse up not to anticipate, but to listen to your aids. Keep the rhythm.
3. Now introduce the oxer. Ride around the first cavaletti, and jump the oxer and second cavaletti on a curve (green line) with two strides in between. The striding is fairly short, to encourage your horse to wait and not rush. The bend should help keep your horse off his forehand and engaged to negotiate the compact distance. Use your inside leg to support your horse, your outside rein to control the shoulder and tempo, and your outside leg to prevent the quarters swinging out.
4. Link all three fences together (orange line), two strides in to the oxer and two strides out. Aim to keep the same rhythm on the approach, between each fence and on landing.
Keep riding a smooth curve rather than allowing the horse to straighten, cut in or drift out through the shoulder. This will help you as the rider to keep the correct aids, not pulling the horse round.
5. Ride these lines and the full arc on both reins, noting which way your horse finds it more difficult to maintain his balance, rhythm or line.
Tips and troubleshooting
1. Wait, don’t slow
Think about waiting, rather than slowing down. You want your horse to shorten and contain his stride, while maintaining the energy and activity of his canter.
2. Horse struggles to fit in two strides
This is an intentionally short distance for an adjustable canter. However, if your horse is struggling to fit in the two strides, double-check the distance and ease the cavaletti out a few inches if necessary. Don’t force it.
3. No rushing
You may find your horse concentrates and waits well through the three-fence arc, then rushes off on landing after the final cavaletti. Continue on a balanced circle after landing rather than allowing him to run off on a straight line.
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.