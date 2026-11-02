How two diagonal poles can help you practise holding a line between fences

Use this cavaletti exercise to help you practise riding a line and sticking to it – whether it’s straight or on a curve

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Lady riding grey horse over pole in canter
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

This useful cavaletti or polework exercise teaches horse and rider to stick to accurate lines and make thoughtful decisions about stride length.

It’s such a simple set-up: just place two cavaletti diagonally to each other, which creates different distances depending on where and how you approach the line.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.