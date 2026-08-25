This hourglass polework exercise only requires four poles, but provides multiple options to improve your horse’s straightness, suppleness, transitions and adjustability.

Sometimes in a training session, you want to work on a variety of things to benefit your horse, rather than focusing on a specific issue – and this polework exercise does just that.

Aims

Improve balance and straightness

Develop suppleness and rideability

Hone accuracy

The setup

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Place two poles on the quarter lines between H and M, at a 45º angle as shown in the diagram. Do the same between K and F.

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It doesn’t matter if they are not precisely placed – they represent focal points rather than exact markers.

How to ride the hourglass exercise

There are many different lines you can ride in this hourglass exercise and you can do all the patterns in walk, trot, or canter, which all have different demands.

First try the loops , incorporating the poles as you leave and return to the track. You can vary the depth of the loop as you fine-tune your aids. A bigger, sharper loop – as far as X – requires more bend and balance, while a gentle curve is easier for a horse to maintain its rhythm. You can go from loop to loop on the same rein, or turn directly up the centre line after finishing a loop to change the rein, and repeat on the other side. This works on both bending and straightness and helps stop your horse anticipating.

, incorporating the poles as you leave and return to the track. You can vary the depth of the loop as you fine-tune your aids. A bigger, sharper loop – as far as X – requires more bend and balance, while a gentle curve is easier for a horse to maintain its rhythm. Elongated figure of eight : rather than a classic figure of eight made up of 20m circles, the poles dictate that you ride into the corners before making a straight line across the diagonal to change the rein. This works on accuracy into the corners, balance on the turns, straightness across the diagonal and maintaining rhythm through the change of rein. Within this figure of eight, you can practise transitions on the diagonal line, for example, halt at X, trot-to-walk and so on. If doing the exercise in canter, you can do simple lead changes through trot over X, or more advanced partnerships can execute flying changes. You can also practise shortening and lengthening between the two poles across the diagonal, counting a different number of strides.

: rather than a classic figure of eight made up of 20m circles, the poles dictate that you ride into the corners before making a straight line across the diagonal to change the rein. This works on accuracy into the corners, balance on the turns, straightness across the diagonal and maintaining rhythm through the change of rein.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Back to basics

If your horse is losing balance on the turns, falling out through the shoulder or swinging the quarters, take it back a step. Don’t get hung up on completing the pattern.

You can break up the patterns so you do segments, such as one loop then go large. Or go through the lines in walk first, so that he understands the challenge at a slower pace.

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2. Level up

Raise the poles or add cavaletti to add to the challenge.

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