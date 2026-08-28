Two poles, three exercises, 10 minutes: this core workout boosts your horse’s strength and footwork when you don’t have time to ride

This exercise can improve your horse’s posture, proprioception and provide some mental stimulation on a non-riding day

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Advice
Close up of woman leading grey horse in arena from behind
This groundwork exercise can also form part of your normal training session
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

Even when you don’t have time for a full ride, you can keep developing your horse’s way of doing with this simple groundwork exercise.

All you need is two poles and 10 minutes – and you will reap the long-term benefits as your horse develops his foot-eye coordination and activates his core.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.