This versatile polework exercise uses three ground poles arranged in a triangle. By approaching the poles from different directions, riding across the angles and incorporating circles, you can develop your steering and accuracy, as well as your horse’s coordination, responsiveness and ability to maintain a consistent rhythm.

You can do this as a ridden or groundwork exercise. If you’re in the saddle, you can try it in walk, trot and canter.

Aims

improve accuracy and steering

combat drifting

hone coordination and proprioception

The setup

You will need: three standard 3m poles

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Setup: Arrange the poles in a triangle in the middle of the school so there is plenty of room to circle round the edges. The ends should be touching to form three points.

All the lines can be ridden in either direction. Start by approaching the middle of a pole perpendicular; then for more of a test, aim at the points. You can also ride angled straight lines and incorporate circles (Image credit: Future)

How to ride the exercise

1. Pick up the pace in which you want to do this exercise, whether you’re leading or riding. If riding, begin in walk, progress to trot, and only introduce canter when your horse is confident and balanced.

2. Start by entering the triangle over a straight side, approached head on. Ride (or lead) over the middle of the pole and continue over the point opposite (green line). The point should draw your horse and keep him straight.

3. Circle round and approach another straight side and leaving over a point. You can mix up whether you change the rein after each point or continue on the same rein on which you started.

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4. Next try entering the triangle over a point and leaving over a straight side (also green line, which can be done in either direction). This demands greater accuracy due to the narrower target. For both lines, concentrate on maintaining a straight approach and exit, keeping the horse straight between both legs and reins.

5. Now try a straight line through the triangle, crossing two sides at an angle (pink line). Your horse may try to drift to give himself space. Experiment with different angles, using the stripes on the poles to help you accurate.

6. Incorporate circles, with the bend crossing two sides of the triangle (blue line). Again, the horse may be tempted to drift towards a more open part of the pole, so concentrate on controlling his shoulder so you follow the curve of the circle without falling in, drifting out or losing impulsion.

The goal is to maintain the same quality of rhythm, balance and responsiveness regardless of the line you choose.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Horse drifts

This exercise requires your horse to take care of his footwork with the poles quite close together and at a variety of angles. Look at a fixed point beyond the pole and support with the leg on the side of the drift.

2. Horse knocks the poles or gets confused

Avoid crossing the tight corners or doing small circles initially until he’s developed his coordination. Use a wider, clearer approach until he understands the task.

3. Level up

Link the variations together in a continuous pattern so your horse is always listening to what’s happening next. Alternate between trot and canter, as the transitions will be beneficial, and will hone your horse’s responsiveness.

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