Stop your horse rushing with this simple one-fence jumping exercise as used by Scott Brash

This straightforward setup should help regulate your horse’s stride pattern both into and away from a fence, boosting the quality of the canter

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Advice
Scott Brash jumping small upright fence towards camera
(Image credit: White Cat Photography)

This is a really useful jumping exercise that Scott Brash shared with H&H, to help stop your horse rushing either on the approach or landing. It should also help your develop your eye for a confident, forward-going stride.

The aim is to achieve a level, rhythmic four strides both before and after the fence.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.