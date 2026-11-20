Only got five minutes to exercise? Try this groundwork slalom to improve your horse’s suppleness and footwork
This exercise is super-simple, but really effective
This polework exercise can be done in-hand or ridden, but it’s a really useful groundwork exercise when you’re short of time, but want to make the most of your training session. Simply line up as many poles as you wish end to end.
Leading your horse at right angles to the line of poles, you slalom down the line, varying the sizes of your half-circles and changing the bend each time over the pole. Rather than approaching parallel to the pole and asking the horse to sidestep over it (as in this in-hand exercise), you are practising bends and loops to develop suppleness, manoeuvrability and coordination.
Aims
- develop suppleness
- improve balance and core strength
- hone coordination and proprioception
- develop horse-handler relationship
The setup
You will need: three to five standard 3m poles
Setup: Line the poles up end to end, with plenty of room on either side to loop and circle around.
How to do the exercise
1. Lead your horse to the first pole along the line at right angles and step over.
2. Turn a half-circle – the size of your choosing – and approach again at right angles, changing the bend over the pole for your next half-circle.
3. Continue down the line, changing bend each time.
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4. You can vary the size of your half-circles, bearing in mind that the smaller the half-circle the greater degree of suppleness required.
5. Mix up the sizes so that your horse doesn’t anticipate. Alternate small and large turns (on both reins) to challenge your horse’s ability to adjust his bend without losing balance, while negotiating the pole.
Tips and troubleshooting
1. Accuracy before difficulty
Do bigger turns accurately first, so that your horse masters the exercise. If he struggles with the smaller half-circles, falling out through the shoulder or tripping over the pole, return to larger ones until balance and suppleness improve.
2. Level up
Add transitions within the pattern, for example walk-halt-walk.
3. Ride it
You can do this simple slalom exercise ridden in all paces. It becomes very demanding in canter, involving multiple lead changes over the pole so bigger half-circles will be required.
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.