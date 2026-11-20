This polework exercise can be done in-hand or ridden, but it’s a really useful groundwork exercise when you’re short of time, but want to make the most of your training session. Simply line up as many poles as you wish end to end.

Leading your horse at right angles to the line of poles, you slalom down the line, varying the sizes of your half-circles and changing the bend each time over the pole. Rather than approaching parallel to the pole and asking the horse to sidestep over it (as in this in-hand exercise), you are practising bends and loops to develop suppleness, manoeuvrability and coordination.

Aims

develop suppleness

improve balance and core strength

hone coordination and proprioception

develop horse-handler relationship

The setup

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You will need: three to five standard 3m poles

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Setup: Line the poles up end to end, with plenty of room on either side to loop and circle around.

How to do the exercise

1. Lead your horse to the first pole along the line at right angles and step over.

2. Turn a half-circle – the size of your choosing – and approach again at right angles, changing the bend over the pole for your next half-circle.

3. Continue down the line, changing bend each time.

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4. You can vary the size of your half-circles, bearing in mind that the smaller the half-circle the greater degree of suppleness required.

5. Mix up the sizes so that your horse doesn’t anticipate. Alternate small and large turns (on both reins) to challenge your horse’s ability to adjust his bend without losing balance, while negotiating the pole.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Accuracy before difficulty

Do bigger turns accurately first, so that your horse masters the exercise. If he struggles with the smaller half-circles, falling out through the shoulder or tripping over the pole, return to larger ones until balance and suppleness improve.

2. Level up

Add transitions within the pattern, for example walk-halt-walk.

3. Ride it

You can do this simple slalom exercise ridden in all paces. It becomes very demanding in canter, involving multiple lead changes over the pole so bigger half-circles will be required.

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