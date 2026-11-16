This flatwork exercise doesn’t need any equipment, and can be adjusted to suit all levels of horse and rider. Some riders may find it useful to place markers where the two circles meet to aid their accuracy.

The use of a large and a small circle with a change of direction between helps improve your horse’s suppleness, while the transitions will encourage engagement of your horse’s hindleg.

The transitions before and after the change of bend require you to plan ahead, combining your aids so your horse receives the right preparation to perform the exercise to his best ability.

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This pattern can be ridden in a variety of paces to increase or decrease the challenge.

Aims

Improve your horse’s suppleness

Encourage yourself to think ahead

Improve your horse’s reaction to your cues

The setup

You will need: no equipment needed, although markers can be added to where the two circles join to improve accuracy

You can start on either rein and in any pace on the large circle. Making a downward transition at the first X before moving on to the smaller circle, then an upward transition at the second X after returning to the large circle (Image credit: Future)

How to ride the snowman exercise

1. If you are riding this exercise for the first time, start in an active working trot on either rein. At either A or C in an arena, move on to a 20m circle.

2. At the first X (blue or red), make a downward transition to walk, change your horse’s bend and walk positively on to the 10m circle on the other rein.

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3. On completion of the 10m circle, change the bend and return to the larger circle. Make an upward transition back to working trot at the second X.

4. You are looking for the changes of bend through the horse's body to be smooth and easy, with prompt transitions between the paces while staying on the correct line without falling in or out.

5. Ride the exercise on both reins and compare how your horse feels. It's likely that it will be easier one way than the other. If you are doing it easily, move your transitions closer to where the two circles meet.

6. To make the exercise more challenging, move up to canter on the 20m circle with either trot or walk for the 10m circle. You can also ride transitions within the pace, eg: medium trot on the 20m circle and working or collected trot on the 10m circle.

The goal is to achieve a consistent bend on both circles with responsive transitions between the paces, while maintaining good balance and a consistent rhythm throughout.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Your horse falls in or out

Look ahead on the line you intend to ride and use your legs to ask the horse to softly flex their ribs in the correct direction. Your reins can help direct the neck and shoulders, but should not be the primary aids.

2. The downard transitions are late

If your horse doesn’t respond promptly when you ask them to change pace, this exercise will highlight this as you will then have less time to change the bend on to the smaller circle. Repeating the exercise should help, as well as riding half-halts before your transition to signal to the horse that a change of pace is coming.

3. Your horse finds the smaller circle difficult

You can adjust the size of the smaller circle to suit the stage of your horse's training, and the pace you are riding at, but don’t allow the horse to drift on to a larger circle than you intended.

4. Your horse anticipates and changes pace early

A little anticipation can help encourage the horse to engage their core and transfer their weight back, but if your horse falls into the new pace before being asked, stay on the circle and ride them positively forward in the correct gait before continuing with the exercise.

Want more ideas? Check out our full library of daily training inspiration