A simple, but not easy, two-circle exercise that can be adapted to suit all levels

Channel your horse’s mind and body with this ‘snowman’ exercise that requires no special equipment

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Published In Advice
A grey horse trots away from the camera on a 20m circle with a rider wearing a bright blue jumper, grey jodhpurs and black boots, with a bright blue and black hat silk
(Image credit: Future/Andrew Sydenham)

This flatwork exercise doesn’t need any equipment, and can be adjusted to suit all levels of horse and rider. Some riders may find it useful to place markers where the two circles meet to aid their accuracy.

The use of a large and a small circle with a change of direction between helps improve your horse’s suppleness, while the transitions will encourage engagement of your horse’s hindleg.

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Carol Phillips
Carol Phillips
Website editor

Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.