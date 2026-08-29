Mix up collection and lateral work with this quick and simple exercise to improve your horse’s engagement and impulsion

A very small circle followed by shoulder-in requires your horse to maintain his balance and energy through the collection into the sideways and forwards movement

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Close up of chestnut horse performing shoulder-in
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

German dressage legend Christoph Hess suggests this flatwork exercise to help your horse work towards collection, without losing impulsion.

First you ride a small, balanced circle, in trot, in a corner. Then you move straight into shoulder-in down the long side, which is useful for testing your horse’s balance, energy and suppleness.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.