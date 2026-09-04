This simple but demanding groundwork exercise will boost your horse’s coordination and core stability

Find out how to guide your horse through this exercise, plus get tips and troubleshooting advice

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Rider walking grey horse in hand in arena
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

This slow and simple groundwork exercise asks your horse to straddle a single pole, separating the right and left sides of his body.

Horses naturally move in diagonal patterns, so it is mentally and physically challenging to move in this wide stance. It is excellent for engaging the core, as well as providing mental stimulation as they work out where to place their feet without standing on the pole.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.