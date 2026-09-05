Sharpen your aids for bending and straightness with this diamond exercise

This is a great exercise, which can be ridden in an arena or field, for young and green horses to help them learn clear aids for straightness and bending

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Close up of rider trotting on bay horse, not showing the horse’s legs
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

This “diamond” exercise is ideal for training young or green horses that wobble when they are meant to be on a straight line, and fall out or in when they are meant to be bending round your leg.

This flatwork exercise can be done in walk, trot and canter, getting progressively harder as you move up the paces.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.