This “diamond” exercise is ideal for training young or green horses that wobble when they are meant to be on a straight line, and fall out or in when they are meant to be bending round your leg.

This flatwork exercise can be done in walk, trot and canter, getting progressively harder as you move up the paces.

Another way to increase the difficulty level is to make the diamond shape smaller, which requires quicker response to the aids to bend and straighten.

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Aims

Straightness

Bending

Clear aids with focus

The setup

Setup: four cones in a diamond shape with enough room to ride around them. This can be in a field or an arena.

Ideally the dimensions should start at approximately 20m x 30m, although more supple and experienced horses can do much smaller.

(Image credit: Future)

How to ride the diamond exercise

First, do the exercise in walk on both reins. Imagine a diamond shape connecting each cone and ride around the diamond on the outside of the cones.

In between cones, concentrate on your horse’s straightness – looking ahead and keeping your body in balance and straight – before giving the aids to bend around each cone and then riding in a straight line to the next. Half-halt a couple of strides before each cone to make sure your horse is listening and engaged. Look around the cone in the direction you want to go. Your inside leg should be on the girth to encourage your horse to bend around it; the outside leg slightly behind the girth to control the outside hindquarter. Squeeze the inside rein to ask for soft flexion, keeping the outside rein steady to prevent the shoulder falling out.

Next, try the exercise on both reins in trot on the outside line.

Tips and troubleshooting

1. Level up

To make this exercise more challenging, try riding a smaller diamond, inside the cones (green line on diagram above). The tighter turns inside the diamond will require more suppleness, and also more accuracy as you don’t have the physical focal point of a cone to bend around.

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2. Crookedness

This exercise quickly exposes if your horse struggles with either straightness or bending. Most horses are stiffer on one rein than the other.

Establish clear aids in walk first.

3. Adjustability

The diamond shape means the cones at the top and bottom of the diagram require a tighter turn than the ones on the sides. This means you need to fine-tune your aids rather than letting your horse anticipate.

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