A horse returning home from hospital is often a great relief. However, given the transfer of responsibility back to the owner, it can also be a stressful time. Ensuring the horse receives the correct care and attention is crucial.

The exact aftercare required following a hospital discharge varies considerably depending on the procedure(s) performed and a horse will leave hospital with specific discharge instructions from the vet that are tailored to these. These instructions will be written instructions covering medication, feeding, exercise restrictions, monitoring and emergency contact details.

It is important that any such instructions are followed, and owners should contact the veterinary team if they cannot do so or are concerned.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Rest assured, horses will not be discharged from hospital until assessed as fit to do so. The potential complications described here are rare – and it is rare for more than one to occur in an individual case – but nonetheless it is important to be aware of them.

Temperature, heart rate and breathing can provide useful information. The normal parameters for these equine health checks are:

temperature: 37–38.5°C (98.5-101.3F)

37–38.5°C (98.5-101.3F) heart rate: 32–44 beats per minute

32–44 beats per minute respiration: 8–14 breaths per minute

Close monitoring of temperature – and heart rate and respiration – helps catch any complications at an early stage (Image credit: Future/Lucy Merrell)

A rising or persistently high temperature, increased heart rate or abnormal breathing rate may indicate pain, infection, dehydration or another complication.

However, a horse can be seriously unwell without having a high temperature, so overall behaviour and trends are equally important.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Appetite, drinking and faecal output should also be monitored. A horse should gradually return to eating and drinking according to the hospital’s instructions.

If a horse has had abdominal surgery then a reduction in the number of droppings passed is particularly significant, especially when accompanied by poor appetite, depression or signs of abdominal pain.

Potential problems after equine surgery

Colic is a potential complication after anaesthesia and surgery. Colic may not appear dramatically; a horse that is simply unusually quiet, not eating and producing little manure may still have a significant problem. If colic is suspected, the vet should be contacted promptly.

Aspiration pneumonia is an unusual complication after general anaesthesia (GA). Because swallowing and airway protection are impaired during anaesthesia, material can enter the lungs. Signs may include fever, depression, loss of appetite, coughing, increased or laboured breathing, nasal discharge and an increased heart rate. These signs can develop after an initially apparently successful recovery; prompt veterinary assessment is critical here as well.

Post-anaesthetic muscle damage can occur because horses spend prolonged periods lying down while under anaesthesia. Unexpected stiffness, sweating, muscle pain or swelling, weakness, abnormal gait or difficulty standing should be reported immediately.

Similarly, new neurological abnormalities such as limb weakness, dragging or knuckling of a foot, difficulty rising or inability to bear weight may indicate nerve injury or another serious complication.

This is much more likely to happen immediately after surgery, not after the horse has returned home.

Always keep an eye out for swelling, wounds or lameness (Image credit: Future/Rebecca Pattenden)

Vets and owners should also check for injuries sustained during recovery from GA, including new lameness, swelling, wounds or abnormal limb position. If there is a surgical incision, it should be checked as often as directed.

Mild swelling or a small amount of clear or blood-tinged fluid may be expected, but rapidly increasing swelling, heat, increasing pain, purulent or foul-smelling discharge, persistent bleeding or wound separation require veterinary attention.

It is an emergency if abdominal contents protrude through an abdominal incision, although thankfully very rare. Many horses post-colic are sent home with a support bandage or truss protection layer.

Laminitis can develop, particularly following severe systemic illness, inflammation or endotoxaemia. Reluctance to walk, short or stilted steps, shifting weight, increased digital pulses, hot feet or a characteristic “rocked back” stance should prompt immediate veterinary advice.

Owners are warned against increasing exercise beyond what was detailed on the horse’s discharge notes, even if the horse appears well (Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography)

Medication and exercise regimes should be followed strictly. Owners should not alter doses, add medications, apply products to a surgical wound, or increase exercise simply because the horse appears well. Exercise restrictions are highly procedure-dependent and may range from box rest to controlled hand-walking or a gradual return to turnout.