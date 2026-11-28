Strapping a horse is a traditional technique that was commonplace on professional yards to promote muscle tone and circulation after exercise.

While it isn’t something she does now, William Fox-Pitt’s groom Jackie Potts remembers strapping horses in the mid to late nineties.

“I was doing 1,000 strokes a day on Chaka,” recalls Jackie of William’s first Burghley winner. “I did 800 on another two horses and 500 on another one, so I must’ve had very good muscles myself!”

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What is strapping a horse?

Strapping a horse involves “banging” the muscles with a strapping pad, a leather brush-sized pad filled with flocking (like this one), or something from your grooming kit like a folded up tea towel, stable rubber or dense body brush.

You can also strap with a hay wisp, made by twisting hay into a tight “rope” a few feet in length. Dampen the hay with water to make it easier. Make two loops in one end of the rope and weave the rest through them.

“The idea is encourage muscle contraction and release so you're working the muscle,” says Jackie.

How to strap a horse

To strap a horse, you’ll need the following:

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a clean, dry horse

something to strap with, such as a strapping pad, body brush, towel or hay wisp

The method:

Focus on the horse’s large muscles groups such as the neck, shoulder and the upper and lower hindquarters. Avoid any joints, vertebrae or bony areas; you must target only the muscles. Using the strapping pad, bang your horse's muscle with a glancing stroke. Observe the muscle to watch it contract and release between applications. The muscle must relax for the strapping to be effective. Repeat few times in one area before moving on to a different part of the muscle.

Jackie’s tips for strapping a horse

“Only work on the large muscle groups and maybe a little bit on the hamstrings, but being very aware that the horse might not like it. You’ve got to avoid the bones and the joints; that would make them quite sore.”

“The big thing is making sure you put enough weight behind each stroke, but movement to so you’re not giving them a dead heavy strap. I stood myself a little bit to the side to put some power into the stoke and to ensure I was able to slide away with each stroke.”

“The time factor matters; a lot of people did it too quickly. You have to make sure that the muscle contracts and then releases in between, otherwise the horse is just tensing against the pressure the whole time. It took quite a long time to do it properly, especially when you were doing 1,000 straps.”

When to strap a horse

Strapping a horse is best done after a thorough groom or post-exercise.

“Some people say if your horse is at rest and you want to keep their muscle tone up then it's very good, but it should be done when the muscles are warmed up,” says Jackie. “Otherwise it’s a bit like exercising them with cold muscles.”

If a horse a wasn’t used to strapping, Jackie would start with short sessions using gentle strokes, increasing in force as the horse acclimatised.

“When done correctly, I found they really quite liked it,” she says.

Benefits of strapping a horse

Strapping is rarely done these days, particularly outside a professional setting, but the benefits include:

1. Encouraging muscle tone

The muscle contraction and release effect of strapping is thought to promote muscle tone in horses.

2. Promotes blood flow

By “working” the muscle through contraction and release, it is thought that strapping encourages blood circulation to the muscles.

3. Polishing the coat

No need for coat shine sprays! Although this isn’t the primary aim of strapping, running a leather pad over clean horse will add shine to the coat.