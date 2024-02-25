A 4-bed home complete with an arena, stables, grazing, hot tub and more





If you’re looking for a property that has smart equestrian facilities on site, you need look no further than this. Would you like to call it home?

Yew Tree Bungalow is in the village of Wingerworth in Derbyshire. It is close to the Peak District National Park while also being near to both the A38 and M1. It is three miles from the town of Chesterfield and 15 miles from the city of Sheffield.

Local equestrian centres include Golden Valley Equestrian Centre (12 miles), Hargate Equestrian Centre (30 miles) and Eland Lodge (37 miles). You will also be 11 miles from Chatsworth House, which hosts an international horse trials each spring.

Bakewell Equine Clinic (12 miles) is 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Barlow.

This property is on the market with Hunters for offers in the region of £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

The stable barn was constructed in 2016 and includes a tack room, feed room and six internal stables.

A large lower section of the barn provides additional space for the storage of hay and vehicles.

There is a secure room for additional storage and a further shed, which incorporates an additional stable.

The provision of livery options are available, with the facilities having a separate pedestrian and rider access, outside toilet and other spaces for livery clients.

There are five grazing paddocks and several turnout areas, set in 3.6 acres.

There is also an all-weather floodlit 26x36m manége, with drainage and finished with fibre sand.

The current owners also use an additional 10 acres of land, which provide additional grazing. It is believed that the leases could be transferred to a new owner.

The sellers also own a five acre plot of land within half a mile, which they could be open to selling if a potential purchaser requires more.

Through the gated access to the property is ample off-road parking. In recent years a quadruple garage has been built with two double doors.

The property was extended and renovated in 2016 and is accessed via a utility/boot room. Off the utility is a shower room and WC.

Through the utility is the kitchen, which is finished with contrasting wood block effect work surfaces and integrated appliances including a fridge, microwave and dishwasher, together with a freestanding range cooker.

There is also a conservatory which has had a ‘warm-roof’ fitted and is currently configured as a dining room.

The living room has a feature fireplace housing a log burner, while the inner hallway has a large cloakroom, and gives access to three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom suite with an en-suite, plus patio doors opening out to the garden, providing access to a hot tub.

