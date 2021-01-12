A modern yet glorious country home sold fully furnished with grounds of 31 acres, stabling, horse walker and paddocks

Stop what you’re doing and take a look at this stunning house and cottage complex, complete with equestrian facilities. But can you match the £4m price tag?

Willowbrook House and Swallow Cottage is set in Hampshire countryside in a rural location, though is still in easy reach of London and surrounding busy centres such as Reading, Basingstoke and Guildford.

Amenities are catered for by the nearby villages of Odiham (two miles) and Hartley Wintney (six miles).

Local equestrian centres neaby include: Westfield Equestrian (one mile), Gleneagles EC (40 miles) and Quob Stables EC (36 miles).

Wellington Riding and its international competition centre and luxury facilities can be found just under 20 minutes away from the front door.

If you want to hunt head out with the Hampshire Hunt.

Showing shows are held reguarly by BSPS Area 8. The New Forest & Hampshire County Show is held 50 miles away during the summer and is definitely one for a family day out. Windsor is also about 20 miles or so away from the property.

In need of veterinary assistance? Call on the experts at The Hampshire Equine Clinic (13 miles).

Enjoy eventing at Tweseldown (eight miles), or racing at Windsor, Sandown and Kempton on your doorstep.

Offered for sale by McCarthy Holden, this attractive modern set-up is priced at £4m, and you’ll see why when you take a look around…

The grounds and setting are an undoubted feature, extending in total to around 31 acres including a mix of paddocks and woodlands. The extremely level paddocks would be ideal for polo training, an arena or a cross-country set-up. Take your pick…

The current equestrian facilities include two stable blocks, an annexe for a groom and a horse walker.

Welcome to your new home. Willowbrook House is an exquisite Huf Haus, built in 2009. Modern features of interest include a fibre optic internet connection, full HD video distribution to all the televisions and a Sky Q system.

The Huf Haus provides far-reaching views from inside the luxurious interior. Swallow Cottage — a one-bedroom detached home with a similarly designed living space — completes the property.

The interior influences from professional designers is evident throughout the home and especially in this stunning main bedroom suite.

Relax and unwind in this Antonio Lupi en-suite bathroom with a Villeroy and Boch whirlpool bath.

