Who is your pony of the decade? The H&H team pick their favourites…

There is no doubt that since 2011 some remarkable ponies have made their impact on the equestrian world. And in the week we invite you to nominate a pony for the Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade for this year’s H&H Awards, we asked some members of the Horse & Hound team to pick their standout equines of the past 10 years

Continued below…

Nominate your Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade Award

This has been an extraordinary year, with so much changing in the face of Covid-19. But we are thrilled to announce the H&H Awards, again in partnership with NAF, are back, and nominations are now open. One of the categories is the Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade Award. We are looking for a pony who has, through their actions, earned respect and adoration, and so deserves to be heralded pony of the decade. If there is a pony that you would like to nominate for this award, put them forward here.

Pippa Roome — H&H magazine editor and eventing editor

Little Indian Feather

“I’ve picked this pony because she won team and individual medals at two pony championships for Britain with Saffie Osborne — including individual gold in 2018. She is the only pony to win two individual eventing medals for Britain this decade and she has a cool back story too as her mother was found tethered by the road in Ireland while in foal to this impressive event pony.”

Mr Hale Bob

“I always loved this pony stallion. His best days were slightly before this decade though his reign extended well into it — he went to seven pony European championships between 2005 and 2017, with five different riders. He was individual gold medalist in 2008 and individual bronze medallist the year before, and in addition tp he was a team gold medallist three times (twice for Germany, once for Ireland) and a team silver medallist once. He had great longevity too as he was 20 years old at his last championship.”

Jennifer Donald — H&H showjumping editor

Tixylix

“This flying chestnut mare reigned at the top of the sport for well over a decade, taking riders such as Jessica Mendoza (pictured), Zoe Adams and sisters Jodie and Ellie Hall-McAteer to unimaginable success, including national titles and a raft of European championship medals. There was seemingly nothing she couldn’t jump, giving each of her young riders an unbeatable experience — and a real buzz — in the ring.”

My Bugsy Malone

“There aren’t many prestigious championships and grands prix this pony hasn’t won — several times, in fact. Aged 28, the white-faced black gelding is still as enthusiastic as ever, having been a dominant force in 138cm classes with many top young jockeys, including Darby Ward, Lily Freeman-Atwood and Drew Walton, but currently with the Moore family (he is pictured with Connie Mensley). His longevity is astounding and a much-loved staple of the pony circuit.”

Polly Bryan — H&H dressage editor

SL Lucci

“This extraordinary pony competed at six consecutive pone European Championships, with three different riders, but it was with Britiain’s Phoebe Peters that the Lukas son strutted his way into the history books. The pair broke every world record in the pony FEI tests, and claimed multiple medals, including triple gold in 2015. He also went on to secure a top 10 finish with Anya Kolleth at his final Europeans in 2017, and is now competing successfully with Phoebe’s sister Camille, claiming the medium silver freestyle title at this year’s Winter Dressage championships.”

Cruz III

“This son of Ceasar 171 has been competed successfully by pony riders Phoebe Peters, Charlotte McDowell and Jessie Kirby, but it’s with Jayne Turney that he has made his biggest mark (pictured). He’s belied his small stature as he has risen through the levels, becoming medium restricted national champion in 2015 and then becoming the first pony to win the prix st georges winter national title in 2020.”

Alex Robinson — H&H showing editor

Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart

“This Welsh section A, who is currently owned by the Richardson family, has won the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) mini Mountain & Moorland pony of the year title five years on the trot. Produced by Sharn Linney for the entirety of his career, he was also supreme at HOYS in 2017 with Olivia Brightmore.”

Coco Bongo

“This was the first ever working hunter pony to take the pony supreme at HOYS, which she won in 2019. Owned by Will Calder, she is ridden by Chloe Lemieux.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.