Who is guilty of doing this? Plus 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including a an amazing save (plus one that didn’t quite come off) to a world number one trying a completely different discipline.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

World number one event rider Tim Price as you’ve never seen him before

Going, going…

Only horse people will understand…

And now for something a little different; a hound trail demonstration

Here’s recent Pau five-star winner Grappa Nera en-route to winning the British five-year-old National Championship with her previous rider Alex Postolowsky

And here she is six years later winning Pau under Jonelle Price

Yikes!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



OK. Hands up. Who has done this too?

