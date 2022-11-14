When the lunger becomes the lunged and 5 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including seeing a superstar return to one of his favourite places to a very small pony displaying his very big attitude.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Tiger Roll looked fantastic while parading at Cheltenham Racecourse last week

A lovely touch

Gemma Stevens (neé Tattersall) proving she is just as talented in pure showjumping as she is eventing

Commentary box point-to-point style

What a stunning photo

But our favourite social media post this week is…



What a little monkey!

