When Pumpkin met Bonnie and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From posting a Christmas letter to a Christmas light switch on, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Skills!

    When the traditional meets the modern

    A snowy day in Vienna for the Spanish Riding School horses

    And another snowy day for the showjumpers competing in Geneva too

    Snazzy!

    When you score your first Cheltenham winner

    How cute

    What a picture

    We’ve all seen someone do this while watching a showjumping round

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    When Pumpkin met Bonnie at the London International Horse Show

