



West Greylake is near the villages of Riseley and Swallowfield in Berkshire, close to the border with Hampshire. It is not far from the A33, which links with Reading and the M4, Heathrow Airport and London, and with Basingstoke, the M3 and Gatwick Airport. Junction 11 of the M4 is five miles away, Reading is nine miles away and Heathrow is 30 miles.

Local equestrian venues include Wellington Riding, which is just a mile down the road, Hicks Equestrian (24 miles), BCA (22 miles) and Hurstbourne Equestrian Centre (24 miles).

Head over to Boomerang Stables (33 miles) for some cross-country schooling when the ground allows, and Tweseldown with its horse trials and cross-country schooling facilities is only 10 miles away.

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Kimblewick, Vine & Craven or Hampshire, and if you require a vet, the experts at Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic are five miles away.

This equestrian home is on the market with McCarthy Holden for offers over £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The stable complex is behind the house with direct access to the arena and paddocks. There are three loose boxes, a tack room, store and an open barn.

The school is fenced with post and rail, has a rubber and sand surface and drainage. The paddocks also have post and rail fencing, plus field shelters. In total, this equestrian home sits in six acres, which also includes a lake, as well as formal gardens and a garage.

The house has an open plan L-shaped living/dining room with a part-vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors.

There is a kitchen/breakfast room and a conservatory. The kitchen is fitted with Shaker style units with an island and a corner, walk-in larder style fridge. Off the kitchen is a practical utility room and boot room.

Bedrooms two, three and four are all on the ground floor with two having built-in wardrobes. These bedrooms are served by both a family bathroom and a shower room.

There is a further sitting room upstairs, plus the main bedroom suite which provides plenty of wardrobe space, plus an en-suite bathroom.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.