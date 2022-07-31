A beautiful horsey set-up with stables, grazing, arena and a five-bedroom house





West Dene is situated on the outskirts of Bentley, which is a village in Suffolk that offers good access to the A12 trunk road and is set approximately five miles from Manningtree mainline railway station. You will also be just seven miles from Ipswich town centre.

Local equestrian centres include The Suffolk Equestrian Centre (30 miles), Codham Park Equestrian (31 miles) and Barleylands Equestrian Centre (45 miles).

There is fantastic off-road hacking (permit required), which can be accessed directly opposite this property. There are extensive foothpaths through the wood to the front and also the rear of the property. There is also a riding school in Bentley.

The Barn Veterinary Practice (7.5 miles miles) is 15 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

This property is on the market with Fenn Wright for £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

This property is set on an overall plot of around five acres. It is recessed from the road by a private driveway which is accessed via a five bar gate. To the front there are gardens laid predominantly to lawn with a range of trees, flower beds and shrubs. There are also formal gardens and a patio area.

There is a range of equestrian facilities including three stables and there is also a store and a carport/storage area. In addition to this there is a further shed and large wood store.

There is an enclosed floodlit sand and fibre 20x45m manège and two large fenced grazing paddocks. In addition to the equestrian facilities, there is also a wooded area.

Inside the house, there is a reception hall, a sitting room with an open fireplace and a conservatory.

To the rear of the hall is a kitchen/diner which features an AGA and more. Adjacent to this is a utility room.

Accessed via a rear lobby is a ground floor bedroom with an en-suite shower room comprising a double shower, basin and WC. Also off the rear lobby is a cloakroom comprising a WC and basin.

To the first floor there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.