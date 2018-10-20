5 wonderful Welsh cobs and ponies on the market right now

If you’re looking for a versatile horse or pony to enjoy a variety of equestrian activities with, take a look at this selection of Welsh cob and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Pony of a lifetime’

Height: 13.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a very sad sale of my pony of a lifetime. He has been in the same home since he was a three-year-old and is only for sale due to lack of time and is totally outgrown. He is a fantastic pony with brilliant paces. ‘Hunter’ will turn his hoof to anything — he’s shown to county level, done pleasure rides, beach rides, hunted, dressage, jumped, barrel racing and more. He would make a great working hunter pony, or even mounted games. He is always in the rosettes at local events. This is a flashy pony with a cheeky character. He really will be your best friend.”

2. ‘Not to be missed’

Height: 121cm

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This flashy and eye-catching registered Welsh section A is very correct, in his work and conformation. He will excel in the show ring, always turning heads. He’d make a lovely M&M/cradle stakes/lead-rein or first ridden pony. He definitely has future Horse of the Year Show potential or will be a fun all-round Pony Club type. He has been correctly started and enjoys his work — a bright forward thinking pony. He is a little green at times still, but eager to please. He is good to hack, good in the school, with the farrier (he is barefoot), to clip and load. No known vices or ailments. He hasn’t done a lot of jumping due to the lack of a small rider, but he is honest and easy to a basic fence in the arena. He is a nice chap to have on the yard, generally easy and doesn’t cause a fuss. He can get a little forward at times under saddle so is not for a total novice or nervous child unless looking to produce as a lead-rein. This is a really top quality pony that is sure to go a long way in the right hands — not to be missed.”

3. ‘Super’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Glynnog Mai is a quality Welsh Section D competition pony. Mai has completed all PC activities including camp, rallies, games, hunter trials and done some BEu18 showjumping and cross-country training. Mai loves to jump and has endless scope and potential to compete through the levels. She is currently jumping up to 1.10m at home. She goes extremely well on the flat and has three well established paces and loves her lateral work. She would excel in showjumping or/and eventing so would suit a confident child or teenager wanting a pony to get out and compete on. Mai is never silly, spooky or strong but she does switch on when jumping so therefore isn’t a first pony. She responds to her rider very well and will adapt to the job in front of her. Mai hacks alone or in company, is good to do in all ways — clipping, with the farrier and loading. She will stand to be groomed all day, lives in our out and is such a lovely pony to have on the yard.”

4. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This stunning Welsh section D mare is very eye-catching with lots of presence and quality. She will make a lovely ridden prospect in the show ring and could do dressage or become a fun all-rounder. She is a very quick learner a real trier. She was broken in last autumn and was then turned away. Over the past month she has been brought back into work and is showing great potential. She has three nice paces, works well in the school, hacks out alone and in company and is snaffle mouthed.”

5. ‘Always the winner’

Height: 13.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This is a stunning competition pony who will always be the winner. He is highly talented and has a scopey jump — he could affiliate no problem. This pony will jump the top of the wings, a five bar gate out hunting, ditches, hedges or a full set of showjumps. He is not a first pony but equally has done PC camp, trail rides and been tied up at the pub. He is fast, fun, responsive, turns on a sixpence in a jump-off and has never refused. This talented chap is totally wasted at a riding school. He went out and was in the ribbons last week at Cricklands. He is fit and ready to go to a competitive rider.”

