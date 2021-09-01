A mini farm with 18th Century farmhouse, 12 acres, stables, lodge and quiet hacking…





This 18th Century equestrian home located in beautiful Cumbrian countryside needs a new horsey family to take the reins.

Wells House can be found on Skelton Wood End in the village of Skelton, nearby to the busy market town of Penrith. Other nearby towns of interest include Kendal and Carlisle. You also won’t be farm from the Scottish Border.

Local equestrian centres include: Blackdyke Farm (20 miles), Nord Vue Farm (10 miles) and Inglewood EC (8 miles).

Greenlands Equestrian Centre (9 miles) has its own cross country course and also hosts regular dressage, showing, show jumping and arena eventing competitions.

Eventing venue Frenchfield Farm is just 20 minutes (12 miles) from the front door.

The experts at Paragon Veterinary Group are just nine miles away.

If you like to hunt head out with the Vale of Lune or the Blencathra Foxhounds.

Sign up to BSPS Area 1B or 1A for a range of local showing shows in your area.

The local of Brougham Hall Farm is also just a short drive from the property (12 miles).

Offered for sale by H&H Land & Estates, this traditional gem is priced at £1.275m.

Is it time to call Cumbria home?

Wells House is approached down a long driveway. The property is set within 12 acres of land and is surrounded by stunning countryside which offers idyllic hacking.

The land is divided into paddocks for grazing, woodland and landscaped gardens with a natural spring fed pond.

Situated directly to the east of the main house are the brick-built stables and tack room.

There are several other outbuildings around the property, ideal for storage or conversion subject to planning.

The main house is an 18th century farmhouse with four bedrooms.

The house has been extended into the attached barn blending original features with contemporary design.

There is also a two-bedroom lodge suitable for additional family accommodation or as a holiday let.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.