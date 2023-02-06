Watch this pony take an absolute flyer and 6 other great bits of social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some wonderful leaps to a horse that quite simply can’t wait to load up and get going.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a leap!

Watch Tim and Jonelle Price’s head girl Kerryn Edmunds say farewell to 16 of their horses as they go and find some winter sun showjumping in Spain

Wowzers!

This sequence is brilliant

A heartwarming moment

A nice day out for Bettina Hoy from top Swiss eventer Felix Vogg

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Have you ever seen a horse so keen to go out and about?

You might also be interested in:

Save an extra 5% on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions with LOVE5

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.