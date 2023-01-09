



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some event horses looking to be very much enjoying their work to a teddy bear hanging on for dear life.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Back from a serious ligament injury, this horse looks full of the joys of Spring

Fascinating stuff from Piggy March

This teddy has a great seat!

Just a few champions in this picture…

Good save!

We’d very much like to spend our winters here too

But our favourite social media post this week is…



It’s that time of year again when Laura Collett gives her 2022 Badminton winner London 52 his first jump since his winter holidays – sound on for the full effect

